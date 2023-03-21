‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods star optimistically hoping for a DCU return

The future of the DCU is still a little unclear. With some heroes from the old regime set to come back and others never to be seen again, Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Rachel Zegler is hoping her character will fall into the former category as she hopes to return in the future.

Zegler plays Anthea, one of the daughters of Atlas in the upcoming sequel. She fights alongside Billy and the Shazamily against her sister Kalypso who is hellbent on conquering Earth. Along the way Anthea also falls in love with Freddie.

Image via DC Studios

In an interview with ScreenRant, Zegler expressed a desire to return to the role in the future. She even suggested an origin story for her character.

I would love to just come back in any capacity. It’d be fun. We got to wear such cool costumes and feel really cool all the time. I would just love to come back in any capacity. But if it’s exploring the origins of our mythology, I think that’s really interesting, but whatever Peter Safran says. Whatever Dad tells us to do.

The DCU seems to be moving away from the universe set up by Snyder and co. over the last decade, so whether we’ll see any of these characters again is up for speculation. James Gunn and Peter Safran haven’t given fans much hope. The much anticipated sequel also failed to live up to expectations at the box office last week so it’s not looking good.

Of course, we do know that some of the original DCU cast will be returning, including Gal Gadot, who had a surprise cameo in the Shazam sequel. So the door’s not completely closed on Zegler. She could also return in a DC Elseworlds project so as not to affect Gunn and Safran’s new continuity.