‘She came with a game plan’: ‘Love Island USA’ cast member criticizes co-star

Victor Gonzalez may be out of the Love Island USA villa now, but he still has a lot of thoughts about his former co-stars, namely Carmen Kocourek and Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen.

Gonzalez unwillingly found himself in a love triangle with Kocourek and Bergersen in his final days in the villa. When he and his partner Kocourek came in last in the public dumping, the islanders chose to save Kocourek over him due to her potential connection with Bergersen. However, viewers saw that Kocourek quickly friend-zoned Bergersen afterward, leading some of the islanders to express regret at voting for her to stay over the Spanish wrestler.

One person who wasn’t shocked by Kocourek’s move, though, was Gonzalez himself, who shared in an exit interview with Entertainment Weekly that “Carmen came to play.” Although he said he didn’t hold her actions against her, he shared, “This is a competition, and she came with a game plan. She [did] everything [she could] to stay alive. First she stole me, then she changed to Bergie, and now is probably with some new islander. That’s where she showed her true colors.”

Gonzalez also pointed out that Kocourek’s words didn’t match her actions, specifically when she was telling islanders she didn’t like how touchy and cuddly he wanted to be. “Man, the first night that we spent together she was cuddled up on me and super close,” he revealed, then said it all changed the next day. “I heard she was talking with other people about how uncomfortable she felt, but she never came to me.”

“She comes to you and tells you what you want to hear, then she changes,” he concluded.

Although Gonzalez and Bergersen were both interested in the same woman, the Spanish native said he didn’t hold anything against Bergersen and was looking forward to meeting up with him and the other guys on the outside. Gonzalez said he felt like the arguments between him and his co-star were due to misunderstandings and that some of his conversations with Bergersen were “frustrating” because his co-star had trouble communicating his thoughts and feelings.

Fourteen episodes have come and gone in the 5th season of Love Island USA and the most recent episode saw the three new bombshells choose who to couple up with. In a surprising turn of events, Anna Kurdys decided to eliminate herself from the island instead of coupling up with one of the remaining islanders, and joined Gonzalez in the growing ranks of the dumped.