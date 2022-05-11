‘She-Hulk’ director rebooting ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ for Disney Plus

Disney Plus is set to be flooded with Kat Coiro’s work before long; the director/writer is set to helm the first two episodes of Disney Plus’ adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Coiro also served as the head director of Marvel Studios’ upcoming She-Hulk series, having directed six of its ten episodes and also serving as an executive producer.

The Spiderwick Chronicles will be the second on-screen adaptation of the property, following 2008’s live-action film. Based on a series of children’s books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, the film and upcoming miniseries follows a group of siblings who encounter a magical, parallel world full of fairies, ogres, trolls, and various other fantastic creatures.

The miniseries in particular will explore the mystery behind their great-great uncle Arthur, who originally uncovered the world’s existence. The authors of the original books are set to serve as executive producers as well.

The series looks to be in good hands; Coiro brings with her an impressive portfolio, having worked on programs such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Netflix’s Dead to Me. Her most recent directorial credit was the romantic comedy film Marry Me, which starred Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in the lead roles.

First announced back in late 2021, The Spiderwick Chronicles does not yet have a n official release date, but it’s expected that it won’t hit the streamer until sometime in 2023. However, viewers can still get acquainted with Coiro’s style when She-Hulk releases to Disney Plus later this year.