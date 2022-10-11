‘She-Hulk’ fans get hyped for a rematch almost 15 years in the making

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s first season finale airs on Thursday and it’s set to be smashtastic. After being humiliated by Intelligencia, Jen is out for blood though her mini-rampage at the end of last week’s episode seemed to play right into their hands. The teaser trailer for the finale hints that most of the season’s best characters will return to assist her, though one brief glimpse of a scene teases a rematch we’ve been craving for years.

This is potentially a big spoiler for the upcoming episode, so don’t scroll past the gallery if you want to go into the finale unsullied:

Yup, that’s Hulk and Abomination going at it for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. We’re curious to see how this comes about, as both characters have chilled out considerably since then. Emil Blonsky looks to be doing a great job running his self-help retreat, while the Smart Hulk is supposed to be in space. The pair even exchanged letters clearing the air between them, so we’re hoping there’s no truly bad blood behind this tussle.

Whatever the case we’re going to be sad when She-Hulk wraps up next week. Like Moon Knight, we have no idea whether it’s being renewed for a second season or when Jennifer Walters will appear next in the MCU. Here’s hoping we get some kind of hint as the episode wraps up, because we demand the further adventures of this Single Green Lawyer.

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale airs on Thursday on Disney Plus