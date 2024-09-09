‘She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me’: Nicole Kidman leaves Venice early to be with her family following her mother’s passing

Nicole Kidman won big at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 7, walking away with the Best Actress accolade for her work in Babygirl. However, fans would have noticed that she was notably absent from the ceremony, having left the festival early because her beloved mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, had died.

Babygirl director Halina Reijn read a statement on Nicole’s behalf. “Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed,” the statement read. Janelle was 84.

Nicole’s statement continued: “I am in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken. We love you all.”

A look at the beautiful bond Nicole Kidman shared with her mother

Fans of the actress will know that she and her mother shared an incredibly close bond. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald in 2020, Nicole credited Janelle for the opportunities she gave her and praised her for her unwavering support.

“She’s given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I’ve always wanted to please her,” she said. “But she also carved her own path and wanted her daughters to have the same opportunity to carve their own paths.” She noted that while her mom “didn’t necessarily get the career that she wanted,” she had different hopes for her daughters (Nicole and her sister Antonia Kidman). “That’s given me my life. And she gave me my life, she and my dad.”

Even as an adult, Janelle’s influence on her daughter was clear. This includes her love of fashion, which began as a child because of her mother and her grandmother’s passion. “I love fashion. I’ve always loved fashion,” Nicole told People in 2023. “I watched them sew, embroider, and knit, crochet. And I think when you grow up seeing the people in your household do that, then you love that. And my mother is still — she’s so involved in what I wear.”

Nicole also posted several photos of herself and her mom on Instagram, including touching tributes to the woman who raised her in celebration of Mother’s Day:

“Reminiscing… wonderful memories with my mumma back in #Hawaii Happy Mother’s Day mumma, and to all the mothers in the world… Happy #MothersDay,” she captioned the picture. The family is taking time to mourn their loss. “The family is heartbroken and asks for privacy at this time,” a rep for Nicole told People.

