‘She was right’: Tyler Cameron reveals advice he got from Hannah Brown about competing in ‘Special Forces’ season 2

Tyler Cameron is one of 14 celebrity hopefuls participating in the second season of Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and he recently revealed whether season 1 winner Hannah Brown gave him any advice going into the grueling reality show.

Cameron, who was the runner-up in Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, said he tried calling her before going on the show to get tips but couldn’t get through. “I tried calling her 10 minutes before they abducted me and she did not answer,” he revealed to US Weekly. “So I got no advice from her.” That said, the reality star shared that the Dancing With the Stars champ previously spoke to him about her time on the show, but he’d downplayed her warnings.

“No advice was given, but I did talk to her once before about it and she said it was very hard,” he told the publication. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, Hannah, it’s hard. But I’ve been through football camps and all that stuff.’ She was right.” He continued, “I watched season 1. I was like, ‘Oh, like, this is just TV.’ Like, ‘This isn’t that hard, that bad, you know?’ But boy was that a beast.”

In fact, Cameron joked that he went into season 2 of Special Forces thinking it would be a nice break from his regular life and misjudged how intense it would be. “I’ve been just working away and grinding and I was like, you know, ‘I’m gonna take a break for myself and go on vacation,'” he said. “And then this show happened. I thought it was gonna be a lot easier than it was. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, probably. So it wasn’t vacation at all.”

Cameron said the show gave him a newfound appreciation for the military and anybody who takes that training as he saw firsthand how tough it was, and admitted that they probably experienced only a sliver of what others actually do.

Brown was one of 16 celebrities who competed in season 1 of the Fox show in the Jordanian desert and she was one of only two contestants who made it successfully to the end alongside professional soccer player Carli Lloyd. She outlasted athletes on the show like Dwight Howard and Gus Kenworthy and shared in an interview with Parade that the hardest part of the game was the mental toughness required to not quit.

In season 2, Cameron will also be competing against professional athletes, like former NFL star Dez Bryant and Olympians Bode Miller and Erin Jackson. He will be joined by fellow reality stars including Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules fame, Savannah Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best, and another Bachelor Nation alum, Nick Viall. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will premiere on Fox on Sept. 25 at 9 pm ET.