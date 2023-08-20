‘So when they travel to other countries they know the language?’: Family accuses American Airlines of racial discrimination

A customer shared a video depicting a troubling incident marked by racial and linguistic discrimination by a culturally insenstive American Airlines employee on TikTok.

Trigger Warning: This article discusses sensitive topics. Reader discretion is advised.

A woman uploaded a harrowing video on TikTok titled, “My family and I encountered racial discrimination from American Airlines employees,” showing shocking expressions of prejudice, intimidation, and selective enforcement. She wrote the following caption:

“While my brother was translating crucial information for my father during the check-in process, an airline employee approached them and haughtily commented, ‘If you’re going to travel here, you should learn how to speak English properly.’ The remark was not only insensitive but also indicative of a systemic issue, concerning the lack of appreciation for linguistic diversity. American Airlines must take proactive steps to cultivate cultural sensitivity among [its] employees. My dad is a U.S. citizen who has contributed to the country by living and working here. Language barriers should not be a reason for mistreatment or discrimination.”

The customer wisely stepped away from the American Airlines service desk and began recording the interactions involving two employees and her family members, who were trying to check in for their flight. It’s important to note that the family members are Americans of Somali descent, and one person was wearing a chador.

The customer highlighted the absurdity of the American Airlines employee’s comment that English was required to travel in the United States, asking, “When you travel to different countries, do you speak every language?”

The employee fired back, waving her hand dismissively at the family and saying, “This is unacceptable.”

The customer responded:

“Your racism is unacceptable. Your ignorance is unacceptable.”

The American Airlines employee continued to disregard the customer’s concerns and took a more combative stance. She escalated the situation by coming out from being the desk, walking up to them, and pushing her hand into their face, attempting to disrupt the recording by covering the camera lens.

Afterward the American Airlines employee returned to the service desk and stood with her arms folded. She pointed at the customer’s father and making the following threat:

“I want the phones off right now, or he doesn’t fly.”

The customer told the employee that she had no authority over her. She asked to employee to identify herself. The employee claimed her name was Laurie and offered to provide her badge number. However, when the customer tried to zoom in on “Laurie’s” badge, the employee covered it with her hand, showing unwillingness to take accountability.

It is shocking to see paying customers subjected to casual racism and discrimination by the companies they patronize. The incident shows what can happen when employers fail to provide adequate training for staff and neglect to emphasize the importance of treating customers with respect.