Some Marvel fans question the hate for ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

avengers age of ultron
Image via Marvel Studios

Some Marvel fans are taking a second look at Avengers: Age of Ultron and wondering why it has a seemingly hated reputation.

The discussion sparked from Reddit user u/NapperNeo’s post on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, in which he argued the scene where Paul Bettany’s Vision lifted Mjolnir, a hammer known for only allowing the worthiest to wield it, as one of the best moments in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“So there may be no way to make you trust me. But we need to go,” Vision tells Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, as he hands the hammer back to him.

The Reddit user went on to explain why he defended the movie.

“A lot of people don’t like Age of Ultron but there are so many important moments and characters that come out of this film. A lot of references back to it as well. Not saying its a perfect 10 but it’s a pretty dang good installment in the MCU.”

Another user agreed, “I also think AoU aged well.” But they further elaborated as to the backlash when it was released.

“At the time it was the ‘okay’ movie of THE MCU. In reality, the movie was a lot better than a lot of people thought it was at the time now that it has the rest of the MCU around it.”

“It works better in retrospective now that you see the end result of the numerous things it was setting up,” another user said.

“AoU has flaws, but I think it gets more flak than it deserves,” was one fan’s take.

Another fan agreed “It’s got good moments,” but pointed out a huge flaw is that overall it “really feels bloated.”

“Criminally underrated,” was another user’s take.

In retrospect, the film did set up an impressive amount of stuff, including Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and even Thanos. But in the end, it’s simply a matter of opinion if you think Avengers: Age of Ultron held up or not.