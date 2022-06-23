‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ continues to go fast passing new box office milestone

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has now crossed another huge box office milestone and it still hasn’t arrived in all countries around the globe.

According to a report by Deadline, Paramount’s latest video game film has now earned more than $400 million at the global box office.

The breakdown of this money indicates that the film was most popular in the United States where the domestic box office earnt $190.6 million. Internationally as of Tuesday the film had garnered another $209.5 million and has now reportedly crossed that $400 million milestone.

Currently, the film is yet to launch in Japan or Hong Kong, and once these releases take place the revenue with very likely spike even higher. Currently, the film is the eighth most successful of 2022 having launched on April 8. Perhaps the film can climb the charts even further in the coming months.

The success of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was immediate as the film smashed the box office raking in $71 million during its opening weekend. It also beat out the box office accolades of the first Sonic the Hedgehog film which only earnt $320 million globally during its run.

Currently, the film has an extremely impressive audience rating of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 69 percent critic score. Many of the reviews praise the film for its fun kid-friendly action.

If you are yet to see Sonic the Hedgehog 2 the movie is available in select theaters, to purchase digitally, and to stream on Paramount Plus.