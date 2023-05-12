Sony fans have died and gone to Spidey heaven as their Disney Plus dreams finally come true

Sony followers are ecstatic that their favorite Spider-Man film and Venom will be available this weekend on Disney Plus, as reported a few weeks ago. In April, the first Spider-Man movie arrived on the platform, and since then, both Spider-Man sequels and The Amazing Spider-Man have followed.

And now, the long-awaited premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming on Disney Plus is finally happening. The dramatic introduction of a young Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War has piqued audiences’ interest in following his exploits as the web-slinging superhero. Spider-Man: Homecoming does a fantastic job of picking up the story after his time with the Avengers. In the film, Peter returns to New York, determined to prove that he is more than just a hometown hero.

‘SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING’ and ‘VENOM’ are now available to stream on Disney+ in the US!



What are your thoughts on these films?#SpiderMan #Venom #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/PLfSrNgQq1 — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) May 12, 2023

Venom, however, will not be a bystander while Spider-Man basks in all the Disney glory. Venom, also currently streaming on the service, follows journalist Eddie Brock as he gains superpowers by merging with an alien parasite. Eddie loves his new, possibly lethal, abilities as Venom, twisted, black as night, and driven by rage strives to hold him in check.

Following the announcement, Twitter user @900vetmaddie exclaimed joyfully: “THANK YOU. THAAAANNNKKK YOUU. MY WISHES ARE COMING TRUE. SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING AND VENOM. YESSSSSSSS. THANK YOU.” While @OwennZo wrote, “I know what I’m doing today. Spider-Man Homecoming is now home on Disney plus. Feels so good to see it where it belongs.”

According to Variety, the move to bring Sony’s Spider-Man flicks and other Marvel properties to Disney Plus has been long coming since the big deal between Sony and Disney in 2021.