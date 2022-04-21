Sony has revealed that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been delayed and now won’t hit theatres until 2023. Plenty of people have weighed in on the shock change, including the film’s producer.

While the internet mourns this change, producer Christopher Miller remains optimistic. Taking to social media, Miller shared a brief message to fans about the change choosing to look at the bright side of the delay.

“More time to make it great” Miller wrote and fans were surprisingly understanding in their responses.

More time to make it great 🕷 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) April 21, 2022

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the highly anticipated follow-up to the award-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The movie was originally set to launch this October, but instead, it will now hit theatres in June of 2023. Additionally, Sony also announced a release date for the movie’s second part, which is scheduled to arrive on March 29, 2024.

Taking the place of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is another Sony animated feature, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, which will now be released on Oct. 7 instead of Nov. 18.

Along with these changes, Sony revealed other plans including the release date for their Marvel movie Madame Web, which will now launch in July of 2023.

While delays can be frustrating for fans, as Miller suggests, this extra time could prove to be beneficial for the film. Across the Spider-Verse looks to be a bigger endeavor than its predecessor with a variety of different styles being teased as Miles Morales travels across the Spider-Verse.