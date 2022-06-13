‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ reveals 2 new villains￼

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, has recently added two new villains to its cast.

At the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, Sony Pictures Animation revealed that Miles Morales will be fighting against The Spot and Vulture, voiced by The Darjeeling Limited‘s Jason Schwartzman and Saturday Night Live‘s Jorma Taccone, respectively.

Meet The Spot, Miles Morales's most formidable foe yet. 🕳 Voiced by Jason Schwartzman, see him in action in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse, exclusively in movie theaters June 2, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1aAmMjMcpX — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) June 13, 2022

At the festival, audiences also got an exclusive peek at what these characters will look like in the Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson-directed film. Per Sony Pictures Animation, Spot’s “whole body is covered in interdimensional portals that can send him anywhere he wants to go.” Animated to look like living ink, the villain will be able to “make these portals appear out of thin air to transport objects and people at will.”

Schwartzman and Taccone will be joining the first film’s main cast, Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, as well as Oscar Isaac, who will become Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O’Hara. Also joining the cast is Issa Rae as Spider-Woman.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, which will keep the eclectic style animation from its first installment, will see Miles teaming up with Gwen Stacy and other Spider-People to fight villains across the multiverse.

Initially set to be released in October, the sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse‘s premiere was delayed to June 2, 2023. Part two of Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters in 2024.