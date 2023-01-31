‘Spider-Man’ fans have identified the most mystifying waste of any actor in the entire MCU

If there’s one thing wrong with the MCU, it’s the frequent misuse of talented actors.

Spider-Man fans have added another name to the list, after identifying Laura Harrier as yet another actor whose talents were wasted on a small role in Spidey’s first solo film.

The BlacKkKlansman actress showcases broad talent, and seems more than capable of carrying a greater role in the MCU. The actress enjoyed many memorable roles before and after her role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but Marvel simply erased her from the plot following the first film. It seems the studio has no plans of bringing her back for future MCU projects.

Harrier first appeared as a love-interest for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) long before he and the MCU’s MJ (Zendaya) end up together. She was later revealed to be the daughter of the Vulture (Michael Keaton), the film’s primary villain. At the end of the movie she moves away with her family, and she’s been absent from the MCU since. Fans are now calling out Marvel for wasting such a talented actress in an insignificant role, with many criticizing the choice to keep her character for only one movie.

marvel casted someone who looks like this and said, “you know, we’ll just keep you around for one film!”… https://t.co/RuSyh0czSg pic.twitter.com/vA7E4m6hRP — maleficent ✰ (@photonsmight) January 31, 2023

It seems that many would like to see the actress return in some capacity. Some fans are pointing out that other, more prominent actors have likewise been subjected to a single MCU appearance. Big names like Christian Bale — the main villain in Thor: Love and Thunder — arguably had less screen time than Laura did, which seems outright criminal. Some people suggested that the actress simply didn’t possess the acting skills for a larger role in the MCU, but the franchise’s habit of misusing great actors seems to speak for itself.

From Don Cheadle to Hugo Weaving, MCU fans have seen countless actors appear in roles that don’t seem to do them justice when their star power is considered. It seems that Laura Harrier is just another name to add to the list of wasted MCU talent.

Despite the studio’s habit of misusing actors, it also has a history of bringing characters back to provide them the spotlight they deserve. That’s exactly what happened with Tim Roth and his role as Abomination in She-Hulk, and the same is in Cheadle’s future via Armor Wars, a solo movie.

So, while fans may be upset that the character was written off so soon, there’s always a chance that Marvel could bring her back in the future. We don’t know the details surrounding Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man movie yet, and a Harrier return isn’t out of the question. After all, her character is still alive, and anything is possible in the MCU.