Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a phenomenal success for Sony and Marvel at the box office, raking in nearly $2 billion worldwide, and now it is available to buy and watch in your home. The film had so many big moments in it, with the return of previous Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Toby McGuire, as well as the villains of their universes. Some moments within the film will have had fans cheering from their seats, though the tragic death of Aunt May that left Tom Holland’s Peter Parker distraught will have ensured that not everyone left the theater with dry eyes.

Maybe, though, our Peter won’t be without his aunt forever as Marisa Tomei, who plays the now deceased May, has hinted at the possibility of a return for her character within the MCU. In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Tomei discusses the possibility of a return, seeing as how the MCU has opened up to the possibilities that can be brought about through the multiverse. Tomei laughingly admits, though, “the thing was, if anyone asked me about it, I don’t understand the multiverse myself. Our wonderful director, Jon, and I’m like ‘And so, where am I now? Ok, well, can you explain it to me one more time?'”

Image: Marvel / Sony

But through the use of the multiverse, Tomei hopes that she could come back to the role, citing the stories that the comic version of her character has, saying “I would love to come back and be a part of that. There’s history there, too. May Parker hooks up with Ant-Man. Well, I mean, she’s a standalone character, of course, but there are more avenues to explore.”

Tomei’s May was a refreshing take on the character that has been portrayed as a more elderly aunty in previous cinematic iterations with actors Sally Field and Rosemary Harris in the role. Tomei’s May is younger, involved within the community, “casually” dating Tony Stark’s associate and bodyguard Happy, and importantly knows about and is involved in her nephew’s superhero life. In this movie it was Aunt May, not Uncle Ben, that gave our webbed hero the sage advice that underpins his ethos, “with great power, comes great responsibility.”

So though there is no confirmation of May’s return, nor even a whisper from the Marvel studios (considering how tightly they like to guard their plans we would be unlikely to hear anyway!), there is potential for Tomei’s character to have a future within the multiverse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available now for $19.99 on Vudu, Apple, Amazon, and Google Play and for those waiting for the physical copies of the film it will be available to purchase on Blu-ray from April 12.