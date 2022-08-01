Another Spider-Man variant has been uncovered for the upcoming animation, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse. Thanks to the merchandise being released for the film, fans have gotten to see what new characters may swing into action as they are released in toy form.

This isn’t the first character reveal spoiled by merchandise for the film, Spider-Punk toys also appeared on shelves last week. It is unclear whether or not the decision to have these toys released at this time was intentional or whether the schedules may have gotten a little mixed up due to the film release date being pushed back. Whatever the case, the latest toy has revealed that Cyborg Spider-Woman will be joining Miles Morales and the rest in the animated sequel.

Here's a look at Cyborg Spider-Woman from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. pic.twitter.com/ucKrUd9iD5 — preternia (@preterniadotcom) July 31, 2022

The toy shows us a rather jacked version of the character sporting a number of mechanical alterations. The character has a mechanical arm, sporting what appears to be a Gatling gun, as well as a Bane-esque face mask and a crazy spiked shoulder protector. The usual Spider-Man logo has been adapted to show chain-linked cables replacing the spider’s legs.

In the comics, Spider-Cyborg is a variant from Earth-2818, and it would appear that they have decided to gender bend the character for their role in the film. This will be the first time to see this character adapted for the big screen and seen as they don’t play a huge role in the comics it will be interesting to see what they will do to help Miles Morales’ Spider-Man against the villain The Spot.

Though the merchandise may be out we have another year to wait for the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with a current date set for June 2, 2023.