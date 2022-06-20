Star Wars fans are reminiscing about a moment in The Clone Wars that’s now nothing but a gut-wrenching piece of foreshadowing for what was yet to come.

Back before Emperor Palpatine’s twisted machinations came into fruition, Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka fought side-by-side during the Clone Wars, and formed a camaraderie so potent that no mere friendship could dare challenge. But as with all things in the galaxy far, far away, their time together eventually came to an end, too, and perhaps for no other reason than not heeding their own sagely advice.

During the Mortis story arc, Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Ahsoka crash land on the planet that houses the three embodiments of the Force. Once there, Obi-Wan tells his fellow Jedi that they’ll be fine as long as they stay together. Now, Star Wars fans can’t help but wonder how the tragic turning of events separated all of them, culminating in the destruction of the Jedi Order and the fall of the Galactic Republic.

We have long imagined how differently things would’ve played out if Ahsoka hadn’t gone to Mandalore to hunt Darth Maul. In fact, what if Obi-Wan remained on Coruscant to guide his Padawan through his run-in with the evil Chancellor? We can safely say that if all three of them worked together, they’d be unstoppable. Even Sheev Palpatine, with all of his strength in the dark side, would’ve been forced to pack his stuff and leave for the Outer Rim.

Understandably, fans have been lamenting the way things turned out. Alas, such is the tragic unfolding of the Star Wars saga.