‘Star Wars’ fans celebrate ‘Andor’ giving us the most eye-catching extra since that stormtrooper

When we think about hilarious extras from movies caught on camera doing stupid things in the background there’s one in the Star Wars universes that towers over all others. However, we have a new contender from Andor that might be at least just as good.

Way back in 1977, when Star Wars: A New Hope came out, eagle-eyed viewers noticed a storm trooper bang his head into a doorway and just continue running. For some reason, it was never edited out and it’s been a classic ever since. Take a look:

This has been the standard bearer for all Star Wars extras ever since… until now? Fans found something extraordinary from a three-second clip from Andor that just might take the cake.

There’s an extra in the background who steps into frame, looks left and right and then sort of… bunny hops? Or maybe kangaroo hops but it’s really kind of amazing. Take a look for yourself:

People were understandably overjoyed and ready with the zingers.

“That’s actually a sacred ritual for his race, there’s an entire planet of people who behave like this,” one user said. “Yes the natives of Ex-Tra, who worship a bunny god, so that’s why they do the ritual,” someone answered.

Someone else pointed out he probably likes to drink.

“Someone was really going heavy on the blue milk,” they said. Other responses include, “king sh*t,” “what an icon” and “I love him so f***ing much.”

Someone else caught a picture of the extra in another scene with his weird looking hands on full display.

“[He] keeps his “T-rex hands” hustle when he first shows up too. love this fella,” they said.

People are here for this guy.

“We need more extras in Star Wars making completely insane acting choices like this,” another user said.

Someone else pointed out that while it’s weird it’s also pretty realistic.

“At first I’m like “what was this extra THINKING?” and then I’m like “I see weirder stuff on the streets of Earth every day.” This is maybe the most realistic Star Wars has ever been,” they said.

Someone else came up with a theory that he was supposed to be Jaxxon, a big anthropomorphic bunny in the Star Wars universe created in homage to Bugs Bunny. He comes from a species named Lepi.

“Maybe he thought he was going to be digitally replaced by Jaxxon in post production.”

No word yet on just who this extra is in the universe but we’ll keep you posted as always if we hear anything else.