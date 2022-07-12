‘Star Wars’ fans debate whether Anakin was a born again Jedi when he killed Palpatine

Star Wars fans are getting spiritual by wondering if Anakin Skywalker became a born again Jedi when he killed Palpatine at the end of Return of the Jedi.

This discussion was initiated by Redditor SenseisSecrets, who asked, “Was Anakin a Jedi when he killed Palpatine?” They then clarified that this is a matter of opinion rather than chronology: “Not asking for a timeline problem, just your opinions.”

Although the discussion is lively and highly-upvoted, most Redditors replied in the negative. Their reasons are diverse, ranging from the insignificance of one virtuous act in Anakin’s decades-long tyranny as Darth Vader, to the fact that he killed Palpatine not because he was a Jedi, but because he was a father protecting his child.

Perhaps the best reason for Anakin’s Jedi ineligibility is that Jedi isn’t a belief, it’s an organization. “No way they would let that dude back in the order,” wrote Sad_Kiwi7128 with a laugh-crying face.

User mrrobot_84 was one of the few people that took the affirmative position, stating that they “thought the title Return of the Jedi was referring to Anakin coming back as a Jedi thus destroying both Vader and Palpatine.”

What we do know for sure is that that final virtuous act helped him join the light side of the Force, since he visited Luke as a Force ghost in Anakin, rather than Vader, form. But, as others pointed out, that may be unrelated to his Jedi ties.

While killing Palpatine didn’t make him a Jedi, “he was Anakin again and that’s even better,” concluded No_Temporary9696.