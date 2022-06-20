Forget all the lightsaber duels you’ve seen in the Skywalker Saga so far. Star Wars fans are pitting two characters against each other whose fight could shake the very foundation of the living Force.

The history of the galaxy far, far away is full of exciting fights that chill us to the core of our nerd hearts. We’ve had Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Maul, Yoda vs. Count Dooku, Yoda vs. Sheev Palpatine, and last but not least, Obi-Wan vs. Anakin Skywalker. One thing that sets apart these duels from what fans can come up with, however, is the peculiar circumstances in which they transpired. For instance, Yoda was not at the top of his game when he faced the Emperor, and we all know Obi-Wan defeating Anakin was no stroke of luck, nor a blunt clash of skills.

So, here’s what Star Wars fans are now proposing: If Grand Master Yoda and Darth Vader butted heads at the height of their powers, who would come out on top?

With the knowledge that no one could quite match Yoda’s agility or understanding of the Force during the High Republic, and considering the fact that we’ve already seen how much of a beast Vader can be, most recently in Obi-Wan Kenobi, who would you bet on?

One fan points out that we have never seen Yoda at his prime, though if you count the comics, he’d definitely “make mincemeat out of Vader.”

Many others are also going with Yoda, if for nothing but the sheer tenacity he’s always embodied.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves and forget the high ground, though.

Some Star Wars enthusiasts think Vader far outpowered Anakin despite his breathing problems or the fact that he was more machine than man, so he could easily take on Yoda as a more powerful version of the Chosen One.

It looks like this debate is splitting opinions right down the middle — not an unusual occurrence among Star Wars fans by and large — but one thing’s for certain; this is definitely a question worth pondering, even if it ends up being a matter of subjective preference.