‘Star Wars’ fans want the franchise to enter the horror realm and they’ve got plenty of ideas

Star Wars and horror? We're in.

Star Wars fans are all familiar with the iconic idea that the franchise’s stories take place “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…” but what if things took a turn towards the terrifying? That very question kicked off a Reddit thread today, and fans have some great ideas on what it could look like if Star Wars went scary.

You might be thinking that there are already horror aspects of the galaxy, and you’d be correct, but this fan meant something specific. SpicyTaco320 took to Reddit with the suggestion that Star Wars needs more horror, and fans had many ideas on how to make it happen. They also included an image of Death Troopers by Joe Schreiber, which hinged on that very idea.

Star Wars needs more horror
Most fans agreed and said there are many areas to explore should Lucasfilm introduce a specific kind of spine-tingling fear to the Star Wars realm, and many of them brought up some of the best in horror right now as examples of how the genres could mix.

A raging Rakgoul infection? That isn’t very comforting in and of itself.

This intergalactic fan would like more horror surrounding an area of the ever-expansive realm that already exists, specifically the Mnggal-Mnggal.

A horror movie based upon the side effects of Jedi mind tricks? This sounds like something we’d love to watch.

A Black Mirror-style Star Wars show? If anyone can make this happen immediately, we’d be absolutely thrilled to see it.

While most comments were in agreement that there’s room for horror in Star Wars, a few felt less inclined to believe that the genres should mix any more than they have. Horror is such an umbrella term generally, but some Star Wars die-hards are glad that there haven’t been any trope-y additions to the galaxy as we know it.

Some fans shared instances in which Star Wars already has elements of horror and agreed that they’re some of the best.

Whether you believe that Star Wars has enough horror already or that you’d love to see more of it, there indeed exists a playing field where the unnerving and horrific could mix in a place where so much life is still unexplored.

Space and oceans — two areas of unmapped and untapped potential, and what better way to hone in on that than by welcoming it into the Star Wars realm?

