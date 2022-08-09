Star Wars has been teasing us with the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn for some time now, and with Ahsoka on Disney Plus inching ever close to release, the fandom of the galaxy far, far away has picked up the on-brand exercise of speculating about what that return will encompass.

Dave Filoni gave fans what they’d been clamoring for in Star Wars Rebels when he revived Thrawn out of Timothy Zahn’s highly acclaimed book trilogy. The sinister villain automatically raised the bar with his return in the animated series, but things will get even more heated for Snips, and possibly Ezra Bridger, when he makes his inevitable comeback in Ahsoka.

It seems that the Star Wars clan won’t simply be content with a live-action Thrawn, though, and some actually want to see his right-hand man, the legendary Gilad Pellaeon who served in the Imperial army for seven decades, as well.

Thrawn might have worked up a reputation as one of the most badass villains in the history of Star Wars, but we should actually give some credit to his second-in-command, without whom he’d have faced the bitter taste of defeat many times over.

Since Rebels actually namedropped Pellaeon, it’s possible that he might return as part of the Imperial remnant ensemble in either The Mandalorian or Ahsoka.

We might be getting a little ahead of ourselves, as even Thrawn is yet to be confirmed for Ahsoka or any of the other live-action projects in the MandoVerse. The possibilities are essentially endless, so let’s just hope Lucasfilm doesn’t drop the ball with this one.