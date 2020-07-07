Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Drops To Lowest Price Ever

One of the best single-player adventures of the current console generation is now cheaper than ever.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn Entertainment’s lovingly crafted addition to the sci-fi universe’s grand fiction, was justifiably inundated with critical praise when it released at the tail end of 2019 and has since proven to be a smash hit commercially, too. If, for whatever reason, you’ve yet to experience this adventure set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away, however, you’ll be pleased to know that Fallen Order has just received a price cut at various online retailers, bringing it down to its lowest price so far.

Whether it be GameStop or Amazon that’s your preferred retailer, both are offering the game for just $29.99 – an impressive 50% discount.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Without straying too far into spoiler territory, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order follows the life of Cal Kestis, a Jedi Padawan in hiding from the Galactic Empire following Palpatine’s execution of Order 66. Exposed after using his Force powers to save a life, Cal is forced to flee from his hiding place and hunted across the galaxy by the Inquisitors – an elite team of Force-sensitive warriors specially trained by Darth Vader to hunt down and kill any remaining Jedi.

As for those that have already seen Cal’s journey through to its end (until the inevitable sequel arrives, of course) and are hungry for more Star Wars action, EA’s Motive Studios recently revealed Star Wars: Squadrons. A space-based dogfighter not dissimilar to LucasArts’ fondly remembered Rogue Squadron trilogy, Squadrons is due to release on October 2nd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. For further details, including a look at gameplay, see here.