New Star Wars: Squadrons Update Adds High Republic Content

Star Wars: Squadrons has proven to be nothing short of a smashing success for EA.

While the publisher has yet to reveal just how well the space combat title has performed financially since launch last year, it’s almost certainly contributed to a recovery of the franchise’s reputation in the realm of video games – a healing process kickstarted by Respawn Entertainment back in 2019 with the spectacular Jedi: Fallen Order. What project Squadrons developer EA Motive intends to work on next is anyone’s guess, of course, and despite it stating prior to release that no post-launch content was planned (emphasis was placed on presenting a finished product right out of the gate), several additions have been made in the few short months since.

Besides a bevy of free cosmetic items based on the likes of Disney’s The Mandalorian, Motive has thrown more maps and pilotable starfighters into the mix, all at no extra cost. Today’s update doesn’t quite add anything that substantial, but could well prove to be a tease of what’s to come in the future.

As depicted below, the new trinket – which players can use to decorate the cockpit of their chosen craft – is a Lightsaber hilt design being used in The High Republic. For those not familiar with that term, it belongs to the next chapter in George Lucas’ ever-growing universe, a time period set many years prior to even the Prequel Trilogy. It’ll be awhile until fans of all things from a galaxy far, far away will get to experience the full story of the new publishing initiative, but there’s plenty to be excited about in the meantime.

Several new shows – including one featuring the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, respectively – for Disney Plus are currently in the works, as too is a third outing for Mando.

Star Wars: Squadrons, on the other hand, is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.