‘Star Wars’ stans applaud a fan favorite for keeping his emotions in check for two decades

One of the more disturbing things in the Star Wars universe is Order 66 (you know, the one that sent Anakin on a killing spree that included Jedi younglings). With the Empire trying to snuff out all Jedi, one person stayed surprisingly loyal to the cause while being in the Galactic Senate with the Empire: Bail Prestor Organa (played by Jimmy Smits).

Fans over on the subreddit r/StarWars took some time out of their busy schedules to heap praise on the character and applaud him for knowing about the Order and not blowing his cover as a rebel for two decades.

User InstructionLeading64 started things off:

For the uninitiated, Order 66 branded all Jedi as traitors and ordered their extermination. Senator Organa knew about this and somehow never let anyone in the Galactic Senate know that he was working with both sides.

In fact, we might not even have rebels if it wasn’t for his poker face, something pointed out by user biggestassiduous: “Wouldn’t want to play poker against him or Galen Erso.”

User Chris-raegho pointed out that he was so good at playing both sides he was never even pegged as a rebel by the Empire.

“He was so good at it that officially the Empire only has him classified as a suspected rebel, they never once got a single piece of evidence against him. Just coincidences that his ships kept getting stolen by rebels while on humanitarian missions, nothing that was enough for an arrest or to force him into exile.”

User AnyNamesLeftAnymore pointed out that Organa had to swallow and stomach a lot of bs during his tenure.

“I don’t know if anyone in the SW universe has had to put up with more bullshit than this man,” they said.

User ASUDom17 said what we’re all thinking: “I hope he shows up in Andor!”

It must have been especially hard to silent, said TheHelpfulChangeling, because of what he witnessed during the attack on the Jedi Temple.

“And considering he may have been the only member of the former Republic Senate to witness the ending of the attack on the Jedi Temple. While watching a padawan getting gunned down while attempting to flee and fight a squad of 501st troopers.”

OP pointed out that having Organa in that position definitely worked out for the rebels as “having somebody undermine the empire on the inside definitely helped the rebel cause when it was in it’s infancy.”

The whole thread is worth checking out, even if we don’t get a definitive answer.