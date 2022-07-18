‘Star Wars’ supporters wonder if the massively successful and universally beloved ‘Rogue One’ is underrated

When a movie from one of the most popular franchises of all time makes over a billion dollars at the box office and has a “fresh” rating on RottenTomatoes it’s hard to imagine that someone might think it’s underrated, or not as popular as it ought to be. But that’s what happens when that franchise is Star Wars with devotees so passionate that they get personally offended by the “build-a-lightsaber” station at Disneyland.

And so a fan took to the r/StarWars subreddit to defend the massively popular Rogue One: A Star Wars Story from absolutely no one:

Rogue One was a direct prequel to the original Star Wars film, A New Hope, in which we follow the group of Rebels who stole the schematics of the Death Star and delivered them to Princess Leia Organa. Since we know that the movie is going to end tragically for the heroes going in, with Leia captured and many Bothas dying to bring her that information, it wasn’t upsetting that the film ended on a down note. In fact, one response looked at this as a positive, with one user crediting it as a nice change of pace from the upbeat and celebratory endings of the “Skywalker Trilogies.”

While another user considers it one of their top three of the films in the series. Their biggest beef? Star Wars composer John Williams’ lack of involvement:

This redditor found themselves emotionally affected by the CGI recreation of Princess Leia:

We’ll give the final word to a redditor who thinks calling a massively popular and successful movie “underrated” is a bit silly:

Now that reddit has gotten behind a universally beloved movie that did extremely well financially, here’s hoping they will stick up for other things that need no defending, like ice cream, puppies, and warm summer days.