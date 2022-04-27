‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ animated series confirmed

After the success of 'Star Wars: Visions' it seems that fans will be getting a new animated anthology series set in a galaxy far far away.

Star Wars fans can rejoice as Disney has finally confirmed its previously-rumored animated series Tales of the Jedi.

Today a new panel was added to the schedule for Star Wars Celebration to take place on May 28. The event to be held on The Celebration Stage says it will “introduce Tales of the Jedi, animated anthology shorts.”

Presenting the panel will be Amy Ratcliffe, alongside Star Wars mainstay Dave Filoni. Details of what exactly will be shown or revealed haven’t yet been shared.

Tales of the Jedi first became the subject of rumors in the fandom last December when Lucasfilm holiday gifts were spotted with logos from the project and other Star Wars productions.

Since these rumors, no official news about Tales of the Jedi has been released, but that now looks poised to change with Star Wars Celebration.

Star Wars has offered fans plenty of new content in recent years and Tales of the Jedi looks to be the second anthology release for the franchise — the first being Star Wars: Visions in 2021.

Being an anthology series, each episode will be disconnected and could be from a completely different part of the Star Wars universe. Using this format, Visions was able to provide a ton of unique offerings to Star Wars fans that wouldn’t have otherwise been possible with an ongoing series.

While today’s addition doesn’t bring a lot of details to fans, the good news is that there isn’t long to wait until more info is provided at Star Wars Celebration which will kick off on May 26.