Stephen King and Patton Oswalt can bear-ly contain their ‘Cocaine Bear’ jokes

Legendary author Stephen King is no stranger to online banter. In his latest addition to the Twitterverse, King joined forces with comedian Patton Oswalt to champion the upcoming film Cocaine Bear. Yes, that’s the title of the movie. Slated for February of 2023, this tale of cocaine-fueled bear rage is already one of the new year’s most anticipated films.

With a trailer as horrifyingly funny as this one, it’s no wonder guys like Stephen King and Patton Oswalt took to Twitter to voice their opinions. Yet it seems the recent buzz surrounding Cocaine Bear isn’t without controversy, as comments about the film are riddled with (get this) puns. Horrifying, we know, but just BEAR with us.

Free COKE at the snack bar. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 5, 2022

Those jokes sure are unBEARable.

If anything else, Cocaine Bear seems to be the perfect dose of absurdity audiences are looking for this time of year. Not to mention the film is one of the final performances of late actor Ray Liotta (Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, Marriage Story.) It’s unsure how large Liotta’s posthumous role will be, but we’re sure his performance won’t disappoint.

Oddly enough, Cocaine Bear is actually based on a true story — one that’s almost as crazy as the movie being made in its likeness. Had we not mentioned that? Gosh that’s emBEARassing. Crap. We did it again, didn’t we?

Take a look at this video, detailing the true story that inspired the fictional events set to take place in Cocaine Bear. Sometimes truth really is stranger than fiction. All that’s left to do now is sit back, relax, and wait for an enraged black bear to eat a bunch of cocaine and terrorize a Tennessee community. We can’t wait.