Stephen King Drops A Stellar Book Recommendation To Fans

Stephen King is a powerhouse of a storyteller and a name synonymous with horror. With thrillers like It and The Stand to Misery and Salem’s Lot, his stories are complex and frightening in a way that lingers. King is behind some of the most terrifying stories and film adaptations of our time. His brilliance is unmatched, and when he recommends stories and books or tv and film from others, his fans listen immediately.

He took to social media with a book recommendation today for an upcoming thriller that will undoubtedly grab your attention.

NO SECOND CHANCES, by Rio Youers: A rip-roaring Hollywood noir that smashes the pedal to the metal and keeps it there. The best villain since Ian Fleming's James Bond novels. Available in February of '22, but maybe order now. This one is hot. Just sayin'. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 8, 2021

No Second Chances isn’t available for purchase just yet, but you can preorder it on Amazon for its February 2022 release. Author Rio Youers has also written books like Lola on Fire: A Novel and The Forgotten Girl.

The synopsis for No Second Chances is as follows:

Luke Kingsley’s glory days are behind him. A star on the rise, his life and career imploded after his soul singer wife, Lisa Hayes, disappeared without a trace, silencing a very public and tumultuous marriage. Most people, especially an avenging PI, think Luke got away with murder. The last thing he expects is to be pulled back from the brink by a starstruck stranger. Wannabe actress Kitty Rae has chased her dreams all the way from Kentucky to Hollywood. Saving a washed-up actor’s life wasn’t one of them, but she believes in Luke—as much as she believes her own career is just one lucky break away. For now, she works for Johan Fly, a charismatic, wealthy, and seriously unbalanced drug dealer to the rich and famous. When Johan discovers that Kitty has been skimming the product, he vows to make her pay. As Luke steps up to help Kitty, he uncovers a web of violence and corruption, as well as a single, enticing clue about his wife’s disappearance. Barreling across the Mojave Desert, Luke and Kitty set off to find the long-lost Lisa. But Johan, hungry for vengeance, is hot on their trail. There’s no limit to what he will do to find them. And in a world where fortune favors the ruthless, there’s also no limit to what Luke and Kitty will have to do to survive.

No Second Chances hits shelves February 2022, and you can check out more from Youers on Amazon.