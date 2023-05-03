Stephen King knows it’s time to ‘stop talking about Hunter Biden’s laptop’ and shares what to focus on instead

You can always count on legendary author Stephen King to keep things real. His latest foray into the temperate political and social waters includes a mention of MAGA’s fave topic, and its least fave topic all in one: Hunter Biden’s laptop and gun laws.

The former, of course, needs to be “investigated” thoroughly and the latter? Well, let’s just leave that one alone. What did the author of The Stand have to say? Take a look:

It might be time to stop talking about Hunter Biden’s laptop and do something about America’s problem with gun violence. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 3, 2023

Of course, King’s pleas will most definitely be met with shrugs and prayers – the catch-all solution for anything that’s bad in the world. Why change things when you can just think really hard at the sky about it? King’s tweet was in response to yet another mass shooting situation today, this time in Atlanta.

This time a 39-year-old woman was killed, and four more women were hurt after a gunman started shooting in a medical office in downtown Atlanta, per NPR. The shooter was identified as a 24-year-old named Deion Patterson. Police have yet to identify the weapon used.

The gunman is still loose as of this writing. As for Hunter Biden’s laptop, it’s long been a subject used to denigrate Democrats. Back in October of 2020, the New York Post published a story about how Hunter used his influence for personal gain. The article said there were emails found on a laptop that he left in a computer shop in Delaware.

The story was then reportedly suppressed by the Biden campaign, which made things worse. It’s a big mess, but it’s not mass-shooters-constantly-murdering-Americans bad.

The laptop story isn’t going to go anywhere, and unfortunately until our Government does something about gun violence, shootings aren’t going to go away either. At least we still have King to point it out.