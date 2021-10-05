Stephen King Shares Controversial Remarks On Facebook And Addiction

It was almost impossible to not notice Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, and even other sites were all down yesterday for an outage lasting multiple hours. While services like Netflix and even YouTube struggled to keep up with the massive influx of traffic, many simply disconnected entirely to enjoy other things.

Still, it seems horror legend Stephen King had some strong thoughts on the entire situation. He put his thoughts on Twitter where most fans seem to agree with his feelings.

Facebook outage the #1 story on the nightly news (ABC). This is the very definition of addiction. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 4, 2021

However, many others in the replies took issue with King’s statement. Many mentioned this kind of attitude trivialized addiction in many ways.

What most don't understand about addiction is that some individuals who are addicts have a hard time with their families. So to say, "pick up a phone and reach out to a family member" can be quite lacking thereof and degrading. — Sam E Shumate (@sammieshumate59) October 5, 2021

Others discussed how this heavily affected businesses and daily lives which makes many people’s worries entirely valid.

People have businesses on FB. Not really addiction. — Tonia Phillips (@phillips_tonia) October 5, 2021

It was more than merely “Facebook”. Millions use WhatsApp to communicate with business clients and loved ones worldwide, and Instagram for small businesses is a vital service.

I personally was out of communication with loved ones and clients. It’s not an addiction — Jill Egglestone (@playing4time) October 5, 2021

It’s not just that. These are very robust and powerful apps. They support millions of users worldwide. Of course it’s a big deal. You see an addiction but there are millions of people that use their tools to communicate with there loves one abroad. It’s way more than ads and meme — karinitax (@karinitax_) October 5, 2021

I wouldn't say addiction is the key word here. More like global integration. So many websites/apps use FB backend API's to allow you to log in as a user to their system. All of that was down as well today. If you normally use "Log in via FB" as an option somewhere, you couldn't. — Screaming Eagle (@germantownpc) October 4, 2021

And still more pointed out he missed the point of what happened with Facebook entirely.

No, Facebook probably destroyed evidence in an ongoing investigation, screw addiction. Screw the jobs. Y’all are missing the overall bigger picture. But hey, just a rando over here 🙂 — StormageddonStew (@Sporadix) October 5, 2021

Whatever your thoughts are on the subject, it looks like Stephen King will be hot water with many people for the foreseeable future.