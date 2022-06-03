‘Stranger Things: No Way Hawkins’? Ben Schwartz wants Andrew Garfield and Joe Keery as his onscreen siblings

Though the hair combination may be too powerful for mere mortals to behold, Ben Schwartz wants to team up with Andrew Garfield and Joe Keery to make a Parent Trap/Pitch Perfect-esque film.

Believing they could be mistaken for triplets, the actor sketches out a rough idea for his proposal, including a separation at birth followed by a reunion at a singing competition. The trio certainly share some resemblances, most noticeably their magnificent follicles.

Me writing a movie starring Andrew Garfield, @joe_keery and I about three triplets who were raised in different parts of the world but bump into each other at a singing competition. pic.twitter.com/3hANzefHHE — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) June 2, 2022

All three actors are having a phenomenal year, Schwartz with the commercial success of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Garfield with his multiple Best Actor nominations for tick, tick… BOOM!, while Keery is currently starring in the exceptional fourth season of Stranger Things. There is a slight age gap between them, though, with Schwartz and Garfield not too far apart at 40 and 38, respectively, but Keery falls a little behind at 30. But if Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito can play twins, then why not?

The Parks and Rec alum shared the proposal on Twitter, where people have naturally put forward ideas of their own. It won’t be long before this thing is written and available for streaming on the likes of Netflix at least if these fans have anything to say about it.

Sorry but I’m going to need this immediately — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) June 2, 2022

You are legally obligated to make this now. Them’s the rules of the bird app. — Ben Schwartz’s Life Coach (@rejectedmulaney) June 2, 2022

This fan may set up a GoFundMe just to get this project off the ground.

DO IT I will literally put like 5 dollars towards this cause it’s all I can afford but please god do it 😭 pic.twitter.com/g1lftL4Ot9 — Shauna 🫧 (@ShaunaEatsToast) June 2, 2022

Some fans are trying to use Jean-Ralphio’s tactics against the Parks and Rec actor.

You have to make this happen. It definitely won’t be the “🖐 woooooorst 🖐” movie — adamAMMO (@EqualAdam) June 3, 2022

Some have some ideas for what they want to see from the movie.

…a Jewish adoption agency secretly separated you and adopted you out to the families of varied social classes to determine the value of nature vs. nurture — Mokiedokie (@Mokiedokie2) June 2, 2022

Is anyone else getting Step Brothers flashbacks from this idea?

But ironically you can’t harmonize as a group.



Until you find the harmony that was inside you all along.



And then you harmonize more beautifully than the angels and win nationals. — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) June 2, 2022

Schwartz responded with his ideal casting choice for the father figure, and it must be said…. we can all see it.

Goldbloom. — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) June 2, 2022

Some seem to be creating some kind of multiversal mix-up as the actors all swap roles with one another instead. Poor Vecna wouldn’t know what hit him.

How about Steve as Spider-Man, Garfield in Parks & Rec, and Jean Ralphio in the Upside Down. I’m pretty sure he could beat Vecna just with his sweet singing, maybe a little Mona Lisa backing? — Susan Ensley (@sgensley) June 2, 2022

It seems that Schwartz is not the first to consider this particular casting, with this user sharing a similar idea they had back at the beginning of April… so who owns the copyright?

um hello please also consider: https://t.co/Pp7wiS816k — charlie (@colbrtreport) June 2, 2022

And, of course, many just have to comment on the hair.

you'd break the world record for the most hair in a movie — mel 🌙 st4 spoilers (@mrknightism) June 2, 2022

With some cringe names being suggested.

Triple Threat, starring Tall Brown Hair, coming soon to a theater near you — carber reputation vacuum (@plasticruler) June 2, 2022

Hair comes treble — Ryan Nelson-Cain (@SweetCainMusic) June 2, 2022

This user caps it off with just the biggest twist to a movie.

Please make the twist ending, that all of you are actually three sentient hair pieces, who just possessed three bodies. pic.twitter.com/IWl3ln6Vzv — Alex Mallory (@ViiiRed) June 2, 2022

It would be great fun to see these actors coalesce, and with Garfield’s proven singing voice and Schwartz’s – enthusiasm – a musical piece would be amazing. For now, we can only wish and sigh.