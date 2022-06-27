‘Stranger Things’ star responds to Meryl Streep comparisons

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has been regarded as one of the most talented actors in the show’s younger cast — so much so, that the 20-year-old actress has received a plethora of big-time comparisons to Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep. And with heart-wrenching scenes like a terrified Max running through the Upside Down to escape supervillain Vecna, it’s not hard to understand why the Texas-born actress is being mentioned next to such a major star in Streep.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Sink revealed that fellow Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder has been one of her biggest supporters and one of the most outspoken stars that has compared the young actress to Streep — and despite her career just starting off, Ryder has offered plenty of wisdom and encouragement to Sink.

“I can’t accept it. It’s too big of a comparison. That was a lot. I don’t know. She told me that, and then I read that. It feels really nice to have her say that, because she’s such a protector of all of us kids and has so much wisdom and advice when it comes to being a young actor in this industry. She’s someone that I look up to so much and to have her say those kind words, it was really, really sweet of her.”

The hyper-focus on Sink’s performance in the show certainly comes as no surprise, seeing as the Duffer Brothers confirmed that the spotlight was going to be heavily on Max in the action-packed fourth season. Still, being compared to a major name like Meryl Streep is definitely a huge honor — and, if you ask us, it’s also well deserved.

Stranger Things 4 returns on Netflix on July 1.