Streaming fans celebrate a bonanza of Wednesday debuts

A bonanza of streaming debuts hitting the internet Wednesday is sure to keep TV and movie fans locked to their couches as soon as they clock off from work, including for the newest episodes of Ms. Marvel, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Umbrella Academy, and the streaming debut of the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

For one Twitter user, the excitement was concisely summed up by sharing a GIF of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff giddily flipping on the TV from a scene in WandaVision.

Tomorrow on streaming:



– Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

– Ms. Marvel

– Obi-Wan Kenobi

– The Umbrella Academy pic.twitter.com/6Jbkuk1YEN — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) June 21, 2022

Another Twitter user took to sharing their to-watch list in real-time, as it was being completed. That list also included the final season of the bewitching Motherland: Fort Salem.

So much new content today:



– Obi-Wan Kenobi ✅



Still to go:



– Motherland: Fort Salem

– Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

– Ms. Marvel

– The Umbrella Academy — Sir_Watchalot (@WatchalotSir) June 22, 2022

Another pop culture fanatic shared that their streaming binge Wednesday would not only include the usual Netflix and Disney Plus fare, but Nintendo’s anticipated announcement about the video game Xenoblade Chronicles 3, too.

Xenoblade Direct in two hours, Ms. Marvel episode 3, Obi-Wan Kenobi finale, AND The Umbrella Academy season 3?! Today is so stacked! I'M GONNA BE EATING ALL DAY!! AAAAAAAAAAHHH!!! pic.twitter.com/u5ThMhFLVH — Rito (@BigBirdRito) June 22, 2022

“It’s busy today!” one fan excitedly wrote.

New Ms Marvel episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi finale, Multiverse of Madness on Disney+, The Umbrella Academy season 3 on Netflix. It’s busy today! — Radyo 👽 (@The_Radyo) June 22, 2022

A fan in the U.K. also celebrated some Paramount Plus offerings, such as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Halo, among others.

Ms Marvel, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Umbrella Academy, Halo…



It’s a good day for geeks & nerds in the UK. — Grant Burton (@The_GrantBurton) June 22, 2022

Many fans agreed: with so much content all at once, it’s making for one hell of a hump day.

“WHEW” and “what a day” were some of the sentiments thrown around.

So much new content to watch today! 🤩



The Umbrella Academy S3

Mulitverse Of Madness

Ms. Marvel Episode 3

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6



WHEW — Jas³⁰| ✌🏻☮️🕊 (@Toraay_Earper) June 22, 2022

obi-wan kenobi finale, ms marvel and the umbrella academy s3 all at once, what a day — egy ☾ (@urieuphoria) June 22, 2022

Other fans took to utilizing some choice emojis, such as a checkmark or hourglass, in order to denote which shows they’ve completed vs what they have yet to finish. Given that the entirety of The Umbrella Academy‘s third season dropped all at once, many understandably had hourglass emojis next to that show.

Obi-Wan Kenobi ✅

Ms Marvel ✅

The Umbrella Academy ⌛ — Avnish Rajpal (@avnish_rajpal) June 22, 2022

✅ Ms. Marvel

✅ Obi-Wan Kenobi

⏳The Umbrella Academy — chiara. ✨ (@_avocadosatlaw_) June 22, 2022

You can watch the finale for Obi-Wan Kenobi, episode three of Ms. Marvel, and the Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney Plus now, as well as season three of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix.