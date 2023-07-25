‘Stuff like this will always be the best part of fame’: Dwayne Johnson waits tables for a heartwarming moment

It’s very easy to be cynical about celebrities doing good deeds. Perhaps they’re simply being nice to raise their profile, they’ve been ordered by their agent to do it, or maybe they just sniff a good sponsorship opportunity. But then we see the effect of a megastar taking time out of their day for a fan and our hearts melt.

Such is the case with Dwayne Johnson, who has just made a young fan’s wish come true. As he explained on Twitter, Luna Perrone has been battling cancer for a few years and has always wanted to meet the action icon. In a little twist, Perrone has been told that “the Rock is out of town,” but he’s arranged for her and her family to have dinner at Hotel Bel-Air.

Let’s just say you won’t get any prizes for predicting who emerges from the kitchen to deliver her a plate of chicken and fries:

A very special day – finally meeting a very special and strong young girl @luna_perrone 🩵 ❤️



Luna’s an amazing and inspiring girl who’s been fighting cancer for a few years now. She’s my absolute biggest fan and always wanted to meet me.



My team and I set up this big surprise… pic.twitter.com/qIGsegvWlM — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 24, 2023

Even by the standards of other A-listers, Johnson has a long list of philanthropic activities to his name. He created and runs the Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation to assist in the care of hospitalized children, is a director of the Beacon Experience — which helps education continue after high school — and is the National AfterSchool Association spokesman.

Beyond that, he’s involved with a number of charities and foundations focused on helping his young fans, as well as making a number of one-off donations. Last year, Johnson had a charity rock, paper, scissors match with YouTuber Mr. Beast, and ended up donating $100,000 to Make a Wish.

May he continue spreading joy for many years to come.