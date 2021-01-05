Very Rare Charizard Pokémon Card Is Attracting Huge Bids At Auction

Prices of vintage Pokémon cards on the secondary market continue to reach unprecedented heights in 2021.

For those not aware, the last 12 months have marked a record uptick in value for some of the Trading Card Game’s oldest cards, especially those found in sets printed by Wizards of the Coast. The company, most famous for Magic: The Gathering, ended its partnership with The Pokémon Company back in the early 2000s, with all subsequent releases being handled by the latter directly. This era, believed by many collectors to contain some of the best Pokémon illustrations to date, encompasses every expansion from the original Base Set to E-Series Skyridge, with Base Set Charizard, in particular, considered to be a holy grail among fans.

Indeed, several pristine copies of the iconic cardboard have consistently fetched six-figure sums at auction recently, and it appears the streak is destined to remain unbroken for the foreseeable future. A Gem MT 10 – the highest grade given by card grading company PSA – 1st edition of the fire-type starter has just gone up for sale on Heritage Auctions and has already fetched a preliminary bid of $105,000.

See below for a nearly identical copy purchased last year by rapper Logic for $220,000:

Those with the means to secure themselves a slice of unspoiled Pokémon history can get in on the auction by hitting the link below, though be prepared to face stiff competition from rival bidders. Heritage notes that while the SMR price guide for this particular lot is $40,000 (already far exceeded, of course), another sold back in November for $350,100.

As of writing, just 120 Gem MT 1st edition Charizards exist in the world, though it’s unclear whether this figure refers exclusively to PSA grades or all recognized services, including Beckett Grading. This is a rare find, either way, and we won’t be at all surprised to see records shattered when the auction finally closes.