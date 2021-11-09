Supreme And Tiffany’s Collaboration Explained

In a surprising example of seemingly opposite companies collaborating, luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. is teaming up with streetwear company Supreme on a few pieces for the 2021 Fall/Winter season.

Tiffany and Co. recently released a teaser video featuring skateboarder Sean Pablo wearing the iconic company’s signature heart necklace but with a Supreme box logo. Check it out below.

More details came later in a subsequent post.

“Tiffany & Co. has worked with Supreme on a new collection for Fall 2021. Inspired by pieces originally launched in the 1960s, the Return to Tiffany collection features a Heart Tag Pendant, Oval Tag Pearl Necklace, Star Bracelet, Heart Tag Stud Earrings, Heart Knife Key Ring, Oval Tag Keyring, and T-Shirt. All pieces feature Sterling Silver. The Oval Tag Pearl Necklace features freshwater cultured pearls. Available November 12th. Available in Japan November 13th,” the post said.

So why did the two companies decide to collaborate? The truth is Tiffany and Co. has been eyeing a younger market for a while now.

The company’s been in business for over 180 years, so any change would make waves. Earlier this year, the company ran an ad campaign in New York that said the jewelry line was “Not your Mother’s Tiffany.”

It also helmed a viral campaign featuring brand ambassadors Jay-Z and Beyoncé and a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting.

However, the company’s new focus on celebrity and youthful hype can mostly be blamed on brand executive vice president Alexandre Arnault. Arnault was previously the CEO of luggage brand Rimowa, where he guided collaborations with Dior, Moncler, and streetwear brands Off-White and Supreme.

Pieces of luggage emblazoned with the Supreme logo became status symbols and sold out in seconds when they went on sale. Tiffany’s is obviously hoping for something similar to happen with its own Supreme collaboration.