‘I don’t think Andy ever knew about that’: Surprising reveal in Martha Stewart documentary trailer makes the queen of homemaking even more iconic

It is miraculous to think about how long Martha Stewart has been culturally relevant and she still has no plans for slowing down. The first self-made female billionaire in America has been an icon from the onset.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

This is the subject of Netflix’s new documentary, aptly titled Martha. Now in her 80s, the television personality continues to reinvent herself in a way no homemaker has before. In her early life, she supported herself as a model and even a stock broker on Wall Street. But it was the creation of Martha Stewart Living that put her on the map. With a reputation for being a hardlined businesswoman and capitalist, Stewart never allowed herself to fail and is admirable in her unabashed commitment to her brand. She applies her confident philosophy to all corners of her life, including personal, as she states in the trailer for Martha.

“Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s***. Get out of that marriage.”

Following the statement, a producer off-camera notes: “Didn’t you have an affair early on?”

Martha doesn’t miss a beat in her response, stating: “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that.”

Stewart and her husband Andrew Stewart were married for 30 years before officially getting divorced in 1990. At the time, Stewart acknowledged the difficulty of the divorce since she was the first in her family to dissolve a marriage (via People Magazine). But like anything that the pop culture icon does, she spins her story into gold.

Martha Stewart is the rare female personality to come back after a financial crime

Throughout her career, Martha Stewart has endured open misogyny that would be hard for anyone to get past. Her large criticisms had to do with how ruthless she was in business. The documentary notes – correctly – that any ambitious man who made himself billions would be admired. Stewart’s drive allowed her to make her own brand and still remain relevant long after many thought she would fizzle out.

She even endured her 2004 conviction for insider trading. While there is no denying her guilt, it is also quite apparent that her treatment was disproportionate to the white-collar crime. She was made an example of, another way to punish one of the most successful women in America, as she points out in the documentary.

“I was a trophy for these idiots. I was dragged into solitary, no food or water. Those prosecutors should have been put in a Cuisinart and turned on high.”

Of course, no one can claim that Stewart is innocent. Cheating and criminal activities are not a cause for celebration. But what is admirable is how she has come back after many low points in her life. She refuses to be destroyed and doesn’t apologize to anyone for it. She is an anomaly in the industry, making her one of the most fascinating figures of the past few decades. Viewers can chart her success by watching Netflix’s Martha when it premieres on October 30.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy