Sydney Sweeney becomes a first-time Emmy nominee ⏤ twice

Sydney Sweeney’s day has definitely been made, as she has just scored herself two nominations at the upcoming Emmy Awards ceremony. The 24-year-old star snagged nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in both a drama series, and a limited series for her eye-catching performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus, respectively.

All it took was a simple login on social media earlier this year to witness the overwhelming buzz Sweeney’s Euphoria character Cassie Howard made online. Her plot line in the second season became one of the most talked about moments on the internet at the start of 2022 , with many fans referring to her as the second season’s scene stealer and numerous memes emerging of her character.

While fans were divided on her character’s arc in the latest season of the teen hit drama, there was a shared acknowledgment on social media about her brilliant acting, with her character, Cassie, becoming a trending topic each week whenever a new episode aired.

Her role in another HBO series, The White Lotus, also garnered the actress a positive critical reception for her superb performance. In the satirical comedy, she starred as Olivia Mossbacher, the daughter of Nicole and Mark, portrayed by Connie Britton and Steve Zahn. This makes Sweeney a sudden two-time Emmys nominee, and is sure to boost her growing portfolio of impeccable work.

While The White Lotus has been renewed in an anthology format, Sweeney is still set to reprise her role as the misunderstood and complicated Cassie in the upcoming third season of Euphoria, which was announced earlier this year in February.