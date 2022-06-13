Director Taika Waititi is bringing Thor: Love and Thunder to the world next month and, ahead of the third outing for the Avenger and Norse god he is clarifying the romantic comedy influences on the next adventure Thor Odinson will go on across the galaxy.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is a great one, 10 Things I Hate About You, Clueless is my favorite… Officer and a Gentleman. Like particularly the end scene where he comes in and sweeps her off her feet. You remember that?”

Waititi reveals what sparked the story for him in a chat with the Fandango All Access YouTube channel published earlier today. In the footage he is joined by Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, and Waititi says we will see the character at a crossroads.

“He’s at a little bit of an existential crisis point. He is trying to figure out who he is, what his purpose is and if he is really meant to be a superhero? Is there something else? Everyone has experienced this.”

Thor: Love and Thunder and the sweet and silly story it contains will hit theaters July 8. It also stars Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Jeff Goldblum reprising his role as the Grandmaster from Thor: Ragnarok as well. Natalie Portman is also back as Jane Foster, and her re-entrance into Thor’s life with the abilities he has after eight years is said to be a big challenge for Thor.