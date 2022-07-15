Tessa Thompson has no idea who this ‘Star Wars’ character was and Natalie Portman loves it

Thor: Love and Thunder actors Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman have been pals for a while now. Even before the pair teamed up for the fourth installment of the MCU’s Thor franchise the two had worked together on the science fiction psychodrama Annihilation in 2018. But that doesn’t mean the pair know everything about each other. In fact, Thompson doesn’t know a pretty big thing about Portman.

And Portman loves her for it.

The pair sat down to film a segment of Unilad’s “Do You Even Know Me?” where co-stars are asked to identify trivia about the other. Portman nailed a number of correct answers about Thompson, but The Valkyrie actor completely whiffed a major fact about Portman. When asked what Portman’s Star Wars character name was, the actress paled and proceeded to draw a complete blank.

“Princess…princess…princess?” Thompson stammered, to Portman’s delight.

“I love you, I love you!” giggled Portman, who played Queen (not a princess) Amidala, later Senator Amidala aka Padme, in the prequel trilogy from 1998 to 2005.

“Mmm … not Leia. Princess … Boba Tea?” guessed Thompson.

“That’s such a good name!” Portman responded. “It’s Queen Amidala or Padme.”

“Oh! You were a Queen. I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry,” said Thompson.

It’s TOTALLY cool,” Portman responded, letting her off the hook.

The pair had real chemistry throughout the interview that makes you wish the two had even more scenes together in the latest Thor. What…if? spin-off, anyone?

You can check out the rest of the interview, which has the pair guessing about their mutual teenage band history and hear Thompson talking about her love of goats. Appropriate enough, given her Thor: Love and Thunder co-stars. IYKYK.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently showing in theaters. You can read our review here.