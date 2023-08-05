‘That backfired’: Mom pranks kid with FaceTime call to his new kindergarten teacher

Review of: Reviewed by: Jon SilmanRating:No RatingOn August 5, 2023Last modified:August 5, 2023Summary:More DetailsEver come up with a great prank only to have it backfire so spectacularly it leaves you speechless? That’s what happened when a mom wanted to prank her young son with a fake picture of his kindergarten teacher in a TikTok trend […]

Ever come up with a great prank only to have it backfire so spectacularly it leaves you speechless? That’s what happened when a mom wanted to prank her young son with a fake picture of his kindergarten teacher in a TikTok trend that’s been making the rounds.

In a video partly captioned “Mom pranks kid with FaceTime call to his new Kindergarten teacher,” a mom who goes by Karlie tells her son, “Oh look, it’s your teacher let’s meet her,” and then has a picture of a very scary looking mugshot of a woman that almost has to be seen to understand.

The mostly bald woman seems to have blond hair extensions and black painted eyebrows and full red lips — a frightening likeness that would leave most kids scared. Not this one, though. Instead, the kid just smiles and casually says hi.

“What do you think?” Mom asks.

“That kinda looks like you,” the kid says, leaving his mother in stitches.

This is understandably not the way this one was supposed to go down. Here’s another one where the kid gets really scared and starts crying.

As for who the harrowing person is, that’s harder to pin down. Their picture is everywhere but there doesn’t seem to be a name. Regardless, mugshots are public record so this one isn’t going away anytime soon.

Just remember, if you’re trying to trick your kid, you could end up as the butt of the joke. Nice try, mom. Something tells me that kid is gonna need some therapy if his mom truly looks like that.