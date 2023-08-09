‘That hug was intimate’: Why ‘Love Island’ fans believe Catherine Agbaje and Scott van-der-Sluis are back together

Many Love Island fans are convinced that Catherine Agbaje and Scott van-der-Sluis are giving their relationship another shot as videos of their interactions following the season 10 reunion have been circulating on social media.

After the Love Island reunion aired, their former co-star Ruchee Gurung went on Instagram Live and her video showed Agbaje and van-der-Sluis hugging tightly. As Gurung zoomed in on the two contestants, Agbaje seemed surprised at being caught. The clip was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) and TikTok, where fans flooded the comments with their reactions.

“I woke up to this I’m SCREAMING,” one person commented as another wrote,

“my parents are back.”

On August 9, another clip began circulating of the pair dancing together at a reunion afterparty.

“Wow they giving sexy young couple and I am here for it,” someone commented. The same day, another fan shared a compilation of several of the recent videos of Agbaje and van-der-Sluis and wrote,

“Guys u can’t tell me they r not together!!!”

Someone else pointed out that van-der-Sluis was pictured in the girls’ room at the reunion in the background of Gurung’s behind-the-scenes video and wrote,

“LMAOO Scott being in the girls room with Catherine at the Reunion?? OH he’s WHIPPED it’s just like how he was in the Villa, he was always with Catherine.” The discussion over whether the two islanders were back together led to Agbaje’s name trending on X.

The two Love Island stars were coupled up in the villa and were strong together until the Casa Amor twist. During the days apart in separate villas, Agbaje decided to recouple with bombshell Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, though van-der-Sluis remained single. Agbaje and Ahlijah-Wilson were unceremoniously dumped from the villa soon afterward and ended their relationship once on the outside.

Agbaje and van-der-Sluis spoke about their status at the Love Island reunion but said they were simply friends and had been messaging. “We talk, like we’re on good terms,” Agbaje said. In fact, van-der-Sluis had previously spoken out in defense of Agbaje after she was criticized by fans over her perceived treatment of him. “This is a reality show, you only see an hour of every day,” he said on Aftersun after his departure from the villa.

“I’ve seen a little bit of what’s been said to Catherine and it’s not right at all,” he continued. “I just wanna put that out there and stick up for her sort of thing because we did get on as friends before she left. We’re in a good place with it.” Time will tell whether Agbaje and van-der-Sluis are truly giving their relationship another shot, but it’s clear that they have a legion of fans waiting impatiently for confirmation.