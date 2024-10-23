‘That movie sucked’: Elon Musk responds to controversial Tesla lawsuit and fans wish they could block him in real life for such a bad take

Another day, another enemy for Elon Musk. Not only is the controversial billionaire annoying internet users with all the changes to X and his desire to insert himself into every conversation, but he provided one of the worst film takes known to mankind in response to a pending lawsuit.

Musk loves to use X to broadcast his personal views. Whether he’s telling people who to vote for, or weighing on topics no one asked him about in the first place, he’s an active user of the social network he purchased in 2022. Recently, X announced a change to the use of the block function, and fans aren’t too pleased about it – now, even less so, because they can’t block Musk for a take that makes Film Twitter look rational in comparison.

Context first, though. Alcon Entertainment filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Musk, his company Tesla, and Warner Bros. Discovery. As per ABC, Alcon – a production company that worked on Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 – contests that Tesla utilized AI-created imagery that bore more than a passing resemblance to a scene from the movie in promotion of the new Robotaxi. Warner Bros. is also on the receiving end of the lawsuit since it hosted the Tesla event.

According to Alcon, it denied permission for Tesla to use the images after being asked. In addition, the company doesn’t want to be associated with Musk because of his “massively amplified, highly politicized, capricious and arbitrary behavior, which sometimes veers into hate speech.”

At the event for the Robotaxi, Musk brought up Blade Runner on his own, stating: “I love Blade Runner, but I don’t know if we want that future. I think we want that duster he’s wearing, but not the bleak apocalypse.”

Maybe Musk is only a fan of Ridley Scott’s original picture – which version remains unclear since that film has had more cuts than a Zack Snyder movie. In response to a commentator’s post about the lawsuit on X, Musk replied: “That movie sucked.”

That movie sucked — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2024

Fans were having none of this wild take, though, with some ratioing him and others pointing out how it’s one of the best sequels and films of the past decade. Even the most dedicated of Musketeers couldn’t stand with their leader here, as his desecration of Villeneuve’s masterpiece proved a step too far in terms of testing the boundaries of their loyalty.

It’s no surprise that people rallied to defend Blade Runner 2049 here. The 2017 film received an 88% critical approval rating and 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. That being said, it didn’t exactly light the box office on fire, only managing to rake in $276.6 million from a $150 million budget.

Nonetheless, Musk claims to not be a fan of the critically acclaimed movie. Look, it’s a fairly long film that clocks in at 163 minutes in runtime, and some folks may struggle to put down their phones and stop doom scrolling long enough to pay attention to its majesty. But to say it sucked? Phew! That’s like saying Uwe Boll is a better director than Steven Spielberg.

