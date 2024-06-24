‘That’s going to be embarrassing’: Woman gets into a car accident and instantly regrets her choice of T-shirt when the cops come

A woman has caused quite a stir on TikTok after getting into a car accident while wearing a most unfortunate T-shirt.

Recommended Videos

Jesse Lynn, whose username is jesselynnharte, posted the 40-second video from her car having just been in an unspecified accident. In the video, while close to tears, Jesse explains that the state police are on their way, and they’re going to find her wearing a T-shirt that says, “I would dropkick a child for a Josh Cabernet Sauvignon.”

For anyone unaware, Josh is a brand of wine, and Cabernet Sauvignon is a variety of red wine. Needless to say, combining a desire for alcohol while driving with a willingness to “dropkick a child” isn’t a good look when the police arrive to speak to you about the car accident you’ve just been involved in.

Jesse ended the video with a thumbs-up pose and a caption saying, “I am okay!” Therefore, she presumably emerged from the situation unscathed, but it felt like quite the pickle for her when it arose.

Many TikTok users had their say on the situation; some were complimentary about the shirt, others not so much, and everything in between.

How did TikTok respond to Jesse’s predicament?

There were dozens of compliments about Jesse’s T-shirt. ptkx said, “I want that shirt,” kelseyblodgett commented, “That shirt is such a vibe tho,” hannah asked, “I’m so sorry babes but also where do I get that shirt,” Crunch Noodles wrote, “I need that shirt lmao,” Caroline Whelan queried, “Where does one acquire this shirt tho,” and kaylee demanded, “Bro I literally love that where’d you get it.”

However, Nicholas Alexander said, “So true. I’d be mortified if someone thought I liked that wine,” and You know I’m right was as vitriolic as their cocky name would suggest, writing, “It’s embarrassing because Josh is such sh** wine.”

Some simply wished Jesse well, with Jacobjazz saying, “I hope all is good!! Positive vibes!” Similarly, MSullyCan wrote, “I hope you’re ok!”

Others thought Jesse deserved a sponsorship deal from Josh after this. HH said, “Josh needs to sponsor this woman asap,” and Traveling Terry commented, “Omg the next video on my feed has a bottle of Josh in it.”

Some users provided constructive advice on how to avoid such a predicament in the future, such as jess, who wrote, “Always keep a hoodie or cardigan in the car,” and bRawR xD, who said, “This is one of many reasons I always keep a full change of clothes in my car at all times. Or at the least a hoodie. My condolences.” kiki also suggested, “Turn it inside out lol.”

The most important thing is that Jesse was okay after her experience — and hopefully, she’ll be able to look back on it and laugh.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy