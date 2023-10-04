The ‘Ahsoka’ season 1 ending, explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Ahsoka season 1 and its ending.

The first season of Ahsoka came to a conclusion today and left — much to our surprise — the entire storyline open, with no resolutions anywhere. It’s clear that Dave Filoni has long-term plans for this new story in the MandoVerse timeline, but what exactly went down in those final moments of “The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord?”

Following the events of the penultimate episode, the finale opens with Ezra building his own blue lightsaber to assist Ahsoka and Sabine in stopping Thrawn. The grand admiral, meanwhile, sends two TIE fighters to intercept them, causing the Jedi shuttle to take damage.

After fighting their way through Night Troopers, a Magick-enhanced Morgan Elsbeth, and a Star Destroyer barrage, Sabine and Ezra make it to the hangar, where the former helps his friend get on the ship. Sabine herself goes back to help Ahsoka, which allows Thrawn to escape, unwittingly towing Ezra away to the main galaxy as well.

Ezra reunites with Hera Syndulla after escaping from Thrawn. The villains make their way to Dathomir, with the show lingering on the enigmatic pods Thrawn had transferred to his Star Destroyer, implying that there might be more to his exile on Peridea than we currently know.

Ahsoka and Sabine return to the Noti, while Baylan Skoll continues to explore the mysterious planet. He finds statues belonging to the three embodiments of the Force on Mortis, so it’s safe to assume that the second season will uncover the truth about the great power hidden somewhere in Peridea.

Lastly, we see the Force Ghost of Anakin Skywalker making an appearance in the final moment, perhaps hinting that he still has a part to play in this story. Considering the inclusion of the Father, the Daughter, and the Son, we’re not surprised to see Anakin here. As you’ll recall, the Father seemed to suggest that Anakin should eventually replace him as the one who keeps the balance in the Force, so is that what Ahsoka is building towards?

I guess we’ll find the answers to that one way or another when Ahsoka returns for a second season. While Disney Plus has yet to greenlight another outing for Rosario Dawson’s Snips, a renewal is all but inevitable. After all, Thrawn is still loose and more dangerous than ever now, not to mention Ahsoka, who has been stranded in an alien galaxy.