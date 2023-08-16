‘The Bachelorette’ rises to season-high as Charity narrows down her options

Fans of The Bachelorette are gearing up to watch Charity Lawson make the decision of a lifetime in her captivating quest to find love, and with three really great guys remaining, fans can’t get enough of the romance unfolding in front of our eyes.

While all of the ups and downs in Charity’s journey have kept fans coming back for more as she narrowed down her choices from four to three and experienced the highly-anticipated “fantasy suites” portion of the series, viewership spiked to a season high as reported this afternoon by Deadline.

Specifically, Deadline shares that 4.4 million viewers tuned in to the fantasy suite episode, with a “1.23 rating among adults” between the ages of 18-49. The statistics were reported from those who watched The Bachelorette on both “linear and streaming platforms,” and it ranks the highest throughout the entire season.

In the season finale, Charity will choose between Dotun Olubeko, Aaron Bryant, and Joey Graziadei — and if you’re scratching your head, we totally understand. Charity did send Aaron home already, but he wasn’t ready to close the door on their love story yet, and fans got a preview of them sharing a conversation — and a kiss — which we’ll see more of on finale night.

As for us, we’re holding out hope that Charity picks Dotun and that they’ve been living their own fairytale romance in the weeks since she handed out her final rose. There’s something extraordinary about them as individuals and as partners, and everyone deserves someone who looks at Charity the way Dotun does; the world would be a better place that way.

Charity’s season of The Bachelorette wraps up on Monday, Aug. 21 — and we can’t wait to see a compilation of pictures and videos from the love story Charity, and her beau have continued writing since the series wrapped. Here’s to love, final roses, and a lot of magic.