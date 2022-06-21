The Hunger Games franchise is one whose popularity barely ceased before a new book was announced. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows a young Coriolanus Snow, otherwise known as President Snow from the original series, on his journey as a mentor in the tenth annual Hunger Games. This prequel novel was released on May 19th, 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, so it only received a virtual launch.

Before the book even released, it was announced that Lionsgate had negotiated the rights to the film, and was working alongside the author, Suzanne Collins, to write a screenplay. This May it was announced that Tom Blyth would be playing Coriolanus Snow, while Rachel Zegler would be playing tribute and his love interest, Lucy Gray Baird. A handful of tributes have also been announced, but today we received a second round of tributes and mentors from Deadline.

The new cast includes Nick Benson, Laurel Marsden, Luna Steeples, Hiroki Berrecloth, and Lilly Cooper. Benson, a USC graduate, is playing Jessup, the other District 12 tribute, with Rachel Zegler’s Lucy. Marsden is known for her work on Disney’s Ms. Marvel, Fun and Games, and Survive. She’s starred along many big-name actors, such as Sophie Turner and Natalia Dyer, and is currently in Marvel’s newest Disney Plus series.

Cooper is best-known for her work in Netflix’s The Witcher alongside Henry Cavill, and trained in London for acting. Berrecloth has worked on short films such as Black Lichen and The Intruder, while being represented by Simon & How. Steeples’ credits are few, but we’re excited to see her work in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Directed by The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has a release date set for November 17th, 2023. You can check out the official teaser trailer for the movie on the official Twitter account, here. All we know is we’re excited to return to the world of Panem.