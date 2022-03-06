The Batman‘s titular character has been reinvented and recreated in numerous films from a string of talented directors over the course of several decades. Matt Reeves is the latest filmmaker to take up the task of reintroducing the Dark Knight into cinema. If the current reception is anything to go by the director’s initial nerves for the movie’s first trailer, which he discussed in a new interview with Twitter movies, were for nothing.

Seeing as diehard fans remain devoted to their own personal choice for the Caped Crusader, Reeves revealed in an exclusive interview with Twitter Movies that this very factor resulted in a considerable amount of fear on his part when the first trailer debuted during DC FanDome 2021.

The first FanDome was very exciting. I have to say, one of the things that’s really exciting for me is I love to look at the fan reactions whenever we release one of those trailers. The fan reaction to that trailer was so edifying. When you take on something like Batman, you take it on with a huge amount of fear because you think, ‘I want to do this,’ but you know that everyone has their own version of Batman in their head already.

Despite Matt Reeves’ adaptation suffering from several setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the overwhelming response from fans for the first trailer indicated that the hype train around the superhero film wouldn’t lose steam in the months to come. Now, The Batman is experiencing a wave of critical and financial success – it’s even expected to surpass initial ticket sale estimates.

Catch The Batman in theaters now.