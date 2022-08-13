‘The Black Phone’ director celebrates passing a box office milestone

Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone has smashed a box office milestone recently after crossing $150 million at the global box office. Based on the 2004 short story of the same name by Joe Hill, The Black Phone follows Mason Thames as Finney, a teenage boy who is abducted by a serial child kidnapper known as “The Grabber.” Finney finds himself locked in a soundproof basement and must use a disconnected phone on the wall to communicate with “The Grabber’s” past victims and formulate an escape plan. Meanwhile, Finney’s sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), suffers frequent nightmarish ‘visions’ that depict Finney’s kidnapping and imprisonment. Gwen uses these visions to lead law enforcement to Finney’s captor.

Joining Thames and McGraw, Ethan Hawke (Sinister) portrays The Grabber and Jeremy Davies, E. Roger Mitchell and James Ransone co-star in minor roles. Director Scott Derrickson, who turned down the chance to helm Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in favor of pursuing The Black Phone, returns to his horror roots after successful outings with The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005), The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008), Sinister (2012) and Deliver Us from Evil (2014). He celebrates The Black Phone hitting $150M worldwide on Twitter, sharing an article from CNBC that reports the same.

THE BLACK PHONE has crossed 150M in global box office https://t.co/ruS2UGzU8u — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 13, 2022

With a modest budget of $16–18 million, Derrickson turns lead to gold in his latest child abduction thriller and critics called it an “entertaining, well-acted adaptation” that remains faithful to its source material. Hawke’s performance as The Grabber, in particular, caught the eye of critics everywhere. The 51-year-old actor is still going strong, even after almost 40 years in the business. After making his film debut in the 1985 science-fiction feature Explorers, Hawke went on to star in the likes of Gattaca (1997), Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007), and recently appeared in the Marvel television miniseries Moon Knight as Arthur Harrow.

In the future, Hawke is set to star in the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which is currently in post-production and scheduled for release in late 2022 by Netflix. As for Scott Derrickson, the world is his oyster, especially after commercial success from The Black Phone; we can’t wait to see what other tricks Derrickson has up his sleeve.