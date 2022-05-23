‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ is set to go down a treat with longtime fans

If you were one of the people who asked “Why do we need a Bob’s Burgers Movie? We’ve already got a series.” then get prepared to eat your words. The reviews are coming in and it looks like the show’s creators have grilled up a meal that everyone likes. So does it use all the ingredients from the series and taste incredibly similar? Sure. But it’ll still hit the spot with fans.

So far the film is holding down a solid 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer with thumbs up from The Hollywood Reporter, Bleeding Cool, IndieWire, Collider, and others. While all the critics agree that the movie isn’t exactly reinventing the wheel — or the hamburger, for that matter, it plays to its strengths of quirkiness, family dynamics, and an incredible voice cast to create what The Nerdist describes as “a hilarious, heartfelt big-screen foray that gives us yet another reason to root for the Belchers.”

Reviews are widely praising the cast, which features series stars H. Jon Benjamin (Bob), Dan Mintz (Tina), Eugene Mirman (Gene), Larry Murphy (Teddy), John Roberts (Linda), and Kristen Schaal (Louise). The regular cast performs their roles with what The Hollywood Reporter notes as the “comic assurance that comes from having lived with their characters for a very long time.”

In addition to the traditional elements of a series episode, the big-screen effort adds a few new elements to the mix, including a musical number or two (and not just Gene making electronic fart noises either) and a film noir-ish storyline that kicks off when a skeleton is located in a sinkhole that opens (of course) just in front of the restaurant right before summer begins.

The movie also features an A-list of VO talent aside from the main cast, most of whom are reprising roles they’ve performed during an episode or more of the series. Returning stars include Paul F. Tompkins, Nick Kroll, Jordan Peele, Aziz Ansari, Paul Rudd, Jenny Slate, Andy Kindler, and Sarah Silverman.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie will be served up theatrically beginning this Friday.